Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Sells 742 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,583,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

Stryker Stock Performance

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $297.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.99 and its 200 day moving average is $270.81. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $306.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

