Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Trims Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $460,859.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,828.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $460,859.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,828.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $77.62 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81. The stock has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.24.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

