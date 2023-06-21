Consolidated Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,097 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 2.0% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $2,649,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in PayPal by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 81,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 17,058 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in PayPal by 6.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 24,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 12,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.74.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock opened at $68.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.62. The stock has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.