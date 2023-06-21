Continuum Finance Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $90,884.43 (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Continuum Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Continuum Finance has a market cap of $122.75 million and $90,884.43 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Continuum Finance

Continuum Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Continuum Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Continuum Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

