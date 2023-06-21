Contrasting Allego (NYSE:ALLG) & Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW)

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) and Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.2% of Allego shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.2% of Mister Car Wash shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 82.7% of Allego shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mister Car Wash and Allego’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mister Car Wash $876.51 million 2.97 $112.90 million $0.29 29.07 Allego $141.10 million N/A -$321.11 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Mister Car Wash has higher revenue and earnings than Allego.

Mister Car Wash has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allego has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mister Car Wash and Allego, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mister Car Wash 1 4 0 0 1.80 Allego 0 0 2 0 3.00

Mister Car Wash currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.62%. Allego has a consensus target price of $6.70, indicating a potential upside of 157.69%. Given Allego’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allego is more favorable than Mister Car Wash.

Profitability

This table compares Mister Car Wash and Allego’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mister Car Wash 11.16% 13.15% 3.91% Allego N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Mister Car Wash beats Allego on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mister Car Wash

(Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc. in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

About Allego

(Get Rating)

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe. It also provides Allego EV Cloud, a customer payment tool that offers essential services to owned and third-party customers comprising authorization and billing, smart charging and load balancing, analysis, and customer support. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Arnhem, the Netherlands.

