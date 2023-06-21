Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CDW by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CDW by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in CDW by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

CDW Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.64. The stock had a trading volume of 97,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,499. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 90.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

