Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Sells 243 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 1.8% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $464,988,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $256.48. 93,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $269.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.60.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

