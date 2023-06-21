Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.84 and last traded at $23.55. 44,547 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 390,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.67.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $128.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.26 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Laboratories

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 328.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 171.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

