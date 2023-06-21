Cosmos (ATOM) Market Cap Achieves $3.05 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.05 billion and approximately $80.30 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.80 or 0.00031086 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00042717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00014674 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000717 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.