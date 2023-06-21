Country Club Bank GFN Buys Shares of 85,998 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 85,998 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Little House Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 26,175 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 71,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.31. 3,084,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,516,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.87. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.42.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

HAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

