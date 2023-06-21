Country Club Bank GFN Cuts Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,565 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VONV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.49. The company had a trading volume of 79,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,951. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $71.10.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

