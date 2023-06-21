Country Club Bank GFN Has $11.50 Million Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Country Club Bank GFN cut its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,422 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 31,910 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Shell were worth $11,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.96. 2,322,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,836,790. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.99. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $212.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $89.02 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,525.14.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

