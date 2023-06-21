Country Club Bank GFN Increases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,627 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC traded up $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.34. 216,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,752. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.48.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

