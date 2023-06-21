Country Club Bank GFN Lowers Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Country Club Bank GFN lessened its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $7,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $525,111,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $369,091,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,856,000 after buying an additional 1,483,115 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,328.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 902,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,468,000 after purchasing an additional 839,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after purchasing an additional 570,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.4 %

ADM stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.41. 962,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,091,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.11.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.