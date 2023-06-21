Country Club Bank GFN Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Country Club Bank GFN lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,079 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Country Club Bank GFN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.39. 323,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,587. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.43. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $162.12. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

