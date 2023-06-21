Country Club Bank GFN Purchases 2,872 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $2.77 on Wednesday, reaching $204.15. 603,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,052,945. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.27 and a 200 day moving average of $202.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.