Country Club Bank GFN Raises Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 233,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,828 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,794 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 35,107 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,557,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,590,754. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.20. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $230.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

