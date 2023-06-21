Country Club Bank GFN Reduces Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Country Club Bank GFN decreased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.
Prologis Stock Performance
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Prologis Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 105.14%.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.
