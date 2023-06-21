Country Club Bank GFN Sells 2,185 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN owned about 0.26% of Federated Hermes worth $9,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FHI. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.9% during the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 403,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter worth about $596,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.91. The stock had a trading volume of 191,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,112. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.06. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $45.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.69.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 39.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $35,213.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 369,078 shares in the company, valued at $13,061,670.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $35,213.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 369,078 shares in the company, valued at $13,061,670.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $38,694.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 368,074 shares in the company, valued at $14,185,571.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,822 shares of company stock worth $5,743,252 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

