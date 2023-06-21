CRH (LON:CRH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4,890.00

Shares of CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,890 ($62.57) and last traded at GBX 4,205 ($53.81), with a volume of 640190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,109 ($52.58).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,102 ($65.28) price target on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

CRH Trading Up 2.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,931.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,801.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,536.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Transactions at CRH

About CRH

In other news, insider Christina Verchere bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,824 ($48.93) per share, with a total value of £38,240 ($48,931.54). 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

