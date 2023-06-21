Critical Review: Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) vs. Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF)

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) and Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mitsubishi Electric and Interlink Electronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi Electric N/A N/A N/A $0.75 18.47 Interlink Electronics $8.78 million 8.42 $1.26 million $0.09 126.67

Interlink Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Mitsubishi Electric. Mitsubishi Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interlink Electronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.3% of Mitsubishi Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Interlink Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 73.8% of Interlink Electronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mitsubishi Electric and Interlink Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi Electric N/A N/A N/A Interlink Electronics 5.99% 7.39% 6.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mitsubishi Electric and Interlink Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi Electric 0 0 0 0 N/A Interlink Electronics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Interlink Electronics has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.44%. Given Interlink Electronics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Interlink Electronics is more favorable than Mitsubishi Electric.

Volatility and Risk

Mitsubishi Electric has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interlink Electronics has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Interlink Electronics beats Mitsubishi Electric on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others. The Energy and Electric Systems segment offers power and transportation systems, elevators, escalators, and supervisory control systems. The Industrial Automation Systems segment covers industrial automation products and systems, measurement and control systems, automotive and electronic products, and car multimedia systems. The Information and Communication Systems segment includes wireless, closed circuit television, space, and satellite communication systems, antennas, radar devices, and information communications network systems. The Electronic Devices segment provides power, high frequency, and optical devices; and liquid crystal displays. The Home Appliances segment covers air-conditioning and photovoltaic power generation systems, televisions, recorders, and players. The Others segment comprises of material procurement, logistics, real estate, advertising, and financial

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three-dimensional user inputs. The company also provides multi-finger capable rugged trackpads; Force-Sensing Resistor sensors; force sensing linear potentiometers for menu navigation and control; and integrated mouse modules and pointing solutions to various electronic devices. In addition, it offers human machine interface technology platforms for various applications, including vehicle entry, vehicle multi-media control interface, rugged touch controls, presence detection, collision detection, speed and torque controls, pressure mapping, biological monitoring, and others; and embedded firmware development and integration support services. The company serves multi-national and start-up companies, technology design houses, original design manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and universities in various markets, such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical through direct sales employees, as well as outside sales representatives and distributors. It operates in the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. Interlink Electronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

