Cronos (CRO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7.65 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. In the last week, Cronos has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.39 billion and approximately $7.65 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00042747 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00031019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00014595 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

