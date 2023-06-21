Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Receives $3.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Cronos Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

NASDAQ CRON opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $651.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $3.62.

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.27 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 178.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason Marc Adler bought 37,500 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,402,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,008.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 237,500 shares of company stock valued at $434,250. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Cronos Group by 21,218.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 9.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

