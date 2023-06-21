Crown (NYSE:CCK) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.60.

Crown Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $87.98 on Friday. Crown has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $102.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.83 and a 200 day moving average of $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Crown’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.90%.

Insider Activity at Crown

In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $789,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,312.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 101.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Stories

