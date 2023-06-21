Crypto Snack Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $75.40 Million (SNACK)

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Crypto Snack has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Snack token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto Snack has a market cap of $75.40 million and approximately $254,409.67 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto Snack Token Profile

Crypto Snack was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official website is www.cryptosnacks.org. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Snack Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

