CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the May 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

In related news, Director John S. Hendricks sold 51,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $53,255.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 703,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,338.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,318 shares of company stock worth $140,525. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CuriosityStream by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17,961 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CURI opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $55.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.82.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 58.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

