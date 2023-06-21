Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CYCC opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.21. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYCC. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

