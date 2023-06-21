Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 133.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 766,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 438,736 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 1.1% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $193,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Danaher by 135.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Danaher stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,682. The company has a market cap of $175.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.79 and its 200-day moving average is $250.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89.
Danaher Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
