Daniel Trencher Sells 1,000 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) insider Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $24,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,994.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Daniel Trencher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $23,810.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $25,300.00.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

TDOC stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $24.48. 2,794,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,952,489. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 285.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $629.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 8.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,584,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $533,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,639,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $345,757,000 after buying an additional 78,859 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,826,881 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $125,016,000 after buying an additional 79,670 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,833,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,275,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,593,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

Featured Articles

