Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) CMO Sells $27,400.00 in Stock

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 346,478 shares in the company, valued at $949,349.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Tuten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total transaction of $33,800.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $42,600.00.

Danimer Scientific Trading Down 1.0 %

DNMR stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 7.22. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danimer Scientific ( NYSE:DNMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 377.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.32%. Analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Danimer Scientific from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Trading of Danimer Scientific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Danimer Scientific by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Teramo Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danimer Scientific by 337.4% during the 4th quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 3,565,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 37.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

