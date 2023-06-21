DataHighway Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7,795.97 (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last week, DataHighway has traded 54.8% lower against the dollar. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DataHighway has a total market cap of $13.27 million and $7,795.97 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DataHighway alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.41250195 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $11,339.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DataHighway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DataHighway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DataHighway and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.