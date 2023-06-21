Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Hits New 1-Year High at $517.64

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $517.64 and last traded at $515.76, with a volume of 41927 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $508.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.50.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.37. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,119,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $3,629,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at $22,119,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.87, for a total value of $3,058,368.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,277,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 9,000.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 91 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.