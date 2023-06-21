Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 130.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,593 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises approximately 0.8% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Deere & Company worth $148,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of DE stock traded up $7.36 on Wednesday, reaching $415.34. 784,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,850. The stock has a market cap of $121.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $377.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.23.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

