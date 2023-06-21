Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin Sells 6,542 Shares of Stock

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 6,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $366,809.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 200,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,961.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ezra Uzi Yemin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

On Thursday, June 15th, Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 7,785 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $437,984.10.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

DKL stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.46. The stock had a trading volume of 41,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,894. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.62. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $64.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 2.14.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $243.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.79 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 136.79% and a net margin of 14.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.025 dividend. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 113.57%.

Institutional Trading of Delek Logistics Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter worth about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 668.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Delek Logistics Partners

(Get Rating)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.