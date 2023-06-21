Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Plans Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:AAPD)

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.243 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 0.6 %

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 150,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,338. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.44. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $31.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares by 13.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares by 264.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $433,000.

