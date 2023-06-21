Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares to Issue Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:AMZD)

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2937 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMZD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.08. 20,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,864. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.35. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $35.46.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $779,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $632,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $544,000.

