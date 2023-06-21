Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD) to Issue $0.19 Dividend

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1899 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFD traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $17.70. The company had a trading volume of 30,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,855. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.12. Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $28.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 15.06% of Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

