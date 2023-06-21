Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares Declares Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:MSFU)

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1781 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ MSFU traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.84. 53,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,093. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.00. Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Get Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $829,000.

About Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.