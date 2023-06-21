discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) Raises Dividend to GBX 7.90 Per Share

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.55. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

DSCV stock opened at GBX 896 ($11.47) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of £863.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4,111.36 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 825.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 799.66. discoverIE Group has a 52 week low of GBX 586 ($7.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 958 ($12.26).

DSCV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($13.18) price target on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls, and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

