Diversified Trust Co Sells 610 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.40. The stock has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

