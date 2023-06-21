DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Shares Up 4.8%

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.80. 97,946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 620,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCGO. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on DocGo in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

DocGo Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocGo

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). DocGo had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocGo Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other DocGo news, Director James M. Travers sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $513,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 456,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DocGo news, CEO Anthony Capone sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Travers sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $513,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 456,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,424. Company insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocGo by 257.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 844,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 608,096 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter worth about $778,000. Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of DocGo by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 251,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 24,690 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the third quarter worth about $8,147,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter worth about $2,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

