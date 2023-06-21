Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.73-6.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.0-30.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.36 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.79-0.89 EPS.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.71.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $136.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.68. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $175.68.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 761.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

