Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Dream Impact Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Dream Impact Trust Stock Performance

Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$3.92 million during the quarter.

