DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DTF)

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTF opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $12.52.

Insider Activity

In other DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund news, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 34.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

