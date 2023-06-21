Duke Royalty Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 0.70 (LON:DUKE)

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

DUKE opened at GBX 33 ($0.42) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.88. Duke Royalty has a 52-week low of GBX 27.25 ($0.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 38 ($0.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £137.78 million, a PE ratio of 474.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 31.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 32.90.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

In related news, insider Charles Cannon-Brookes bought 382,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £114,741 ($146,821.50). Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

