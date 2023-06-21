Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Trading Down 5.9%

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) shares fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $140.06 and last traded at $141.27. 265,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 610,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUOL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $127.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities cut Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Duolingo Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.90 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $115.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.86 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,070,117.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 669 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $94,215.27. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,243.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,188 shares in the company, valued at $32,070,117.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,374 shares of company stock valued at $14,046,580. Company insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 3.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Duolingo by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Duolingo by 48.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duolingo by 78.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Duolingo by 4.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

