DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2023

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DDGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.46.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $89,142,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DD opened at $68.70 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DDGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.49%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD)

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.