DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.46.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $89,142,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD opened at $68.70 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.49%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

