Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 41.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Up 4.1 %

Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $103.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $4.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

