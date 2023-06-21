EAC Price Down 7.7% This Week (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. One EAC token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EAC has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. EAC has a total market capitalization of $321,078.77 and approximately $24.77 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.77 or 0.00283461 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00011965 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000463 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00106991 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

