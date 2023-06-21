eCash Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 20th. eCash has a market capitalization of $406.21 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, eCash has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,706.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.22 or 0.00387443 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00090596 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018206 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000441 BTC.

About eCash

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,420,435,923,293 coins and its circulating supply is 19,420,460,923,293 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

